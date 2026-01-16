EU backs US-led Gaza peace plan amid focus on Hamas disarmament

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU has welcomed the launch of Phase Two of a United States 20-point plan to end the Gaza war, which has been endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The statement referred in particular to the nomination of a Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, with the support of the Palestinian Authority, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday night.

The Commission declared it stood ready to continue supporting peace in Gaza through humanitarian, security, diplomatic and cooperation tools.

What the EU said it expects next

The European Commission stated that the EU was looking forward to implementation of the “entirety” of the peace plan, including the disarmament of Hamas, the delivery of humanitarian assistance “at scale”, and the reconstruction of Gaza.