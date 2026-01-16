Cyprus to steer EU priorities with focus on migration and security

Credit: European Commission

Cyprus has taken over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU for the first half of 2026, running from 1 January to 30 June 2026, and plans to focus on migration and security.

The Presidency is operating under the slogan “An Autonomous Union. Open to the World,” the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Cyprus has set out five overarching priorities: “Autonomy through Security, Defence Readiness and Preparedness”; “Autonomy through Competitiveness”; “Open to the World, Autonomous”; “An Autonomous Union of Values that Leaves No One Behind”; and “A long-term budget for an autonomous Union."

Focus on migration and internal security

On migration and home affairs, Cyprus said it will focus on effective migration management covering both internal and external dimensions.

A key priority will be the full implementation of the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum — a package of EU laws and measures on migration and asylum.

The Presidency will also promote a strengthened return system and cooperation with key non-EU countries.

Cyprus also said it will focus on combatting internal threats including organised and transnational crime, terrorism and violent extremism, including challenges in the digital sphere.

This work is framed as being in line with the ProtectEU Strategy, which Cyprus said calls for swift and decisive action to strengthen law enforcement capabilities, enhance transnational cooperation and improve the regulatory framework.