Portugal's Guimarães, Águeda open new year in EU’s green commitment

Credit: City of Agueda/European Commission

Águeda and Guimarães have launched their respective years as European Green Leaf 2026 and European Green Capital 2026 at opening ceremonies held on 8 and 9 January in Portugal.

Águeda began its Green Leaf year with an event at the Águeda arts centre that brought together local, regional, national and European representatives, according to its latest statement, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The programme included performances by local students, the handover of the European Green Leaf Award plaque, and screenings of official European Green Leaf videos.

The mayor of Águeda spoke about the role of smaller cities in work linked to the European Green Deal — the EU’s policy package on climate and environmental measures — and cooperation with other cities at EU level.

The city also reaffirmed plans including the Águeda Environmental Park project, and highlighted the involvement of young people in schools and local “green ambassadors."

Guimarães opens European Green Capital year

Guimarães held its European Green Capital 2026 opening ceremony on 9 January, attended by EU leaders, ministers, mayors and residents, the statement said.

The event began at Teatro Jordão with a session for political representatives, with the European Commission represented by Patrick Child, Deputy Director-General at DG Environment and chair of the awards jury.

A panel discussion titled “Cities in Dialogue: Mayors Shaping the Green Transition” featured representatives from Guimarães, Vilnius, Heilbronn and Valencia, according to the same source.

Andrius Grigonis, Deputy Mayor of Vilnius, handed the “Green Book” to Ricardo Araújo, Mayor of Guimarães, in a traditional gesture marking the link between the previous and current Green Capitals.

More than 3,000 people attended the public opening ceremony, with others watching via a livestream.

A video message was delivered by Jessika Roswall, EU Commissioner for Environment, while Portugal’s Environment Minister Maria da Graça Carvalho, Mayor Araújo and Patrick Child also spoke at the event.