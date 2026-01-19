New EU–Canada deal allows work mobility for architects

Credit: Unsplash.com

A new EU–Canada agreement recognising architects’ professional qualifications has become legally binding, making it easier for architects to work on either side of the Atlantic.

The deal is a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA), which sets out a process for one country to accept professional qualifications from another.

It was adopted in October 2024 and entered into force after the EU and Canada completed their internal approval procedures, the European Commission announced on Monday.

It is the first EU MRA covering services and the first MRA for professional qualifications concluded by the EU, with earlier EU MRAs focused on trade in goods rather than services.

The agreement sits alongside existing provisions in the EU–Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which already includes rules allowing EU and Canadian professionals to provide services temporarily or set up a business in each other’s jurisdictions.

How architects can use the agreement

A dedicated webpage has also been launched on the European Commission’s Access2Markets portal with guidance for EU architects on registration and procedures under the new arrangement, the statement said.

To have their qualifications recognised in Canada, EU architects must have formal qualifications, a valid professional licence from a competent authority, and at least 12 years of relevant education and experience.

Applicants may also face language requirements and must register with the relevant provincial or territorial authorities in Canada to obtain permission to work.