EESC backs French trade unions in defence of May 1st

Credit: European Economic and Social Committee

The European Economic and Social Committee’s Workers’ Group has backed French trade unions opposing proposed legislation that could change how 1 May is observed as a paid, non-working public holiday in France.

The EESC group said it stood “in full solidarity” with unions and workers campaigning to keep 1 May as a mandatory day off with pay in a statement released Monday and signed by the group's President, Lucie Studničná.

The statement described the proposal as questioning workers’ rights and social protections “in the name of so-called ‘flexibility’ and ‘economic necessity’.”

The Workers’ Group said 1 May commemorates more than a century of labour struggles, including the events in Fourmies in 1891, when workers were killed during a demonstration.

Vote scheduled for 22 January

The statement said the bill would be “a serious setback for millions of workers” and would weaken “the last common day of rest guaranteed to all employees”.

It called on the French National Assembly to reject the bill in a vote scheduled for 22 January.