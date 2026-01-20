EU households spend 12.7% of budgets on transport

EU households spent an average 12.7% of their budgets on transport in 2024.

A total of 6.3 million people worked in the EU’s transport sector, equal to 3.1% of all employment, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

New figures are included in the 2025 edition of "Key figures on European transport," a Eurostat publication that compiles data on the movement of people and goods, alongside information on infrastructure, the economy, energy use and environmental effects.

The publication is organised into five chapters combining text with data visualisations.

The first two chapters cover passenger and freight transport by land, sea and air.

Safety, environment and the economy

A third chapter presents data on transport safety, including accidents and fatalities, Eurostat said.

A fourth chapter looks at transport-related energy use and environmental impacts.

The final chapter covers economic measures linked to transport, including employment, prices, spending and investment.