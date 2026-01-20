MEPs support EU-based production to tackle medicine shortages

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU lawmakers have backed plans to strengthen the supply of “critical medicines” such as antibiotics, insulin and vaccines across the bloc, including rules to favour EU-based production in public procurement.

The European Parliament adopted the report by 503 votes in favour, 57 against and 108 abstentions, the parliamentary press service reported on Tuesday.

It sets out Parliament’s position ahead of negotiations with EU governments on the final shape of a new law.

The MEPs endorsed creating EU-based industrial “strategic projects” to create, modernise and improve pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

They also called on national governments and EU institutions to prioritise funding for these projects in the current budget and the EU’s next long-term budget plan, known as the multiannual financial framework.

Companies receiving public financial support would have to meet obligations including prioritising supply to the EU market.

Procurement, joint buying and stockpiles

Under the proposals, public authorities would need to apply procurement requirements that favour producers manufacturing a significant share of critical medicines in the EU, the Parliament said.

The MEPs also declared price should not be the only criterion when awarding medicines contracts, citing factors including security of supply, resilience of production chains and EU manufacturing capacity.

The report highlights voluntary cross-border procurement — joint purchasing by multiple countries — as a way to improve supply for rare disease medicines, antimicrobials and other high-cost or specialised treatments.

The MEPs proposed allowing joint procurement procedures with at least five countries, compared with nine in the European Commission’s initial proposal.

To anticipate and manage shortages, the MEPs called for an EU coordination mechanism for national stockpiles and contingency stocks of critical medicines.

They also backed giving the Commission the power, as a last resort, to decide on redistribution of medicines between national stockpiles when a shortage or supply disruption is identified.

The European Commission proposed the regulation in March 2025, covering critical medicines and also aiming to improve access to certain medicines where markets do not deliver supply, according to the same statement.

More than 50% of reported medicine shortages are caused by manufacturing issues, including shortages in active substances.