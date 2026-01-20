NATO mulls Arctic defence as Greenland takes centre stage in security talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets with Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Defence of Denmark and Vivian Motzfeldt, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Research of Greenland. Credit: NATO

NATO is considering upping its role in Arctic defence, the alliance has announced amid high-profile security talks.

Denmark’s Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday to discuss the Arctic and Greenland, the NATO press service announced Monday night.

The talks focused on the Arctic’s role in NATO’s collective security, including Greenland’s position in what the alliance calls the “High North."

NATO said it has been increasing its ability to “deter and defend” in the region and already maintains a “persistent presence” there.

It added that allied countries have been investing more in military capabilities used in Arctic operations, citing Denmark’s recent purchases including air-to-air refuelling aircraft, long-range drones, maritime patrol aircraft and F-35 fighter jets.

Arctic focus discussed at NATO headquarters

Allies would continue working together to ensure they can address security challenges across every part of the alliance, NATO declared.