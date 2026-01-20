EESC mourns deaths of train crash casualties in Spain's Córdoba province

Credit: Belga

The European Economic and Social Committee’s Workers’ Group has joined other EU bodies and officials in mourning the dozens of casualties of Sunday night's train crash in Spain’s Andalusian province of Córdoba.

At least 41 people have perished in the horrific train collision.

The EESC Workers' Group expressed condolences to the families of the casualties, according to a statement on Monday signed by Lucie Studnicná, the group's president.

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and loved ones, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured,” Studnicná said.

The group also said it stood “in solidarity with the people, workers and the government in Spain” as well as with the EESC’s Spanish members.