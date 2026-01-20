New EU-wide scheme aims to reshape architecture, culture policymaking

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a new call has opened for a partner to run a EU-wide peer-learning scheme for policymakers working in architecture, the built environment, culture and heritage, spatial planning and sustainable development.

The scheme is described as a peer-learning initiative to promote “Baukultur” — translated as “building culture” — and the spread of high-quality principles in contemporary architecture and cultural heritage projects, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

The selected partner will be expected to organise 12 peer-learning visits, covering preparation, delivery and evaluation.

Visits and closing conference

The programme will also include a high-level closing conference focused on strengthening the European dimension of architectural policymaking and promoting long-term cooperation among participating regions, according to the same statement.

The peer-learning initiative will cover all countries that take part in the Creative Europe Programme.

Further details are published on the EU Funding & Tenders portal.