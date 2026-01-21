EU transport renewables rise to 11.2%, but 2030 target still distant

Renewable energy made up 11.2% of transport energy use across the EU in 2024, up 0.2 percentage points from 2023.

The share has risen from 1.4% in 2004, when the time series began, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The EU’s 2024 figure was 17.8 percentage points below the bloc’s 29% target for 2030 for renewable energy in transport.

Sweden recorded the highest share of renewables in transport in 2024 at 26.4%, followed by Finland at 20.3% and the Netherlands at 19.7%.

The lowest shares were reported in Croatia at 0.9%, Greece at 3.9% and Czechia at 5.7%.

Biggest rises and falls

Nineteen EU countries increased their renewable share in transport between 2023 and 2024, with the largest increases in Latvia — up 7.4 percentage points — and the Netherlands — up 6.2 percentage points.

Sweden recorded the largest fall, down 7.2 percentage points in 2024, after being the only EU country to exceed the 29% target in 2023 with a 33.6% share.

Seven other countries registered smaller decreases, ranging from 0.1 percentage points in Greece and Cyprus to 0.8 percentage points in Slovenia.