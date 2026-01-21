EU proposes €1.6m aid for Belgian workers left jobless by Tupperware collapse

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has proposed €1.6 million in EU funding to support 267 workers dismissed after Tupperware Belgium went bankrupt and closed in February 2025.

The money would come from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF), an EU fund that helps people who lose their jobs, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Support measures funded through the scheme would include career counselling and guidance, job-search events, and training in new professional and broader workplace skills.

The total package is expected to cost €1.9 million, with 85% covered by the EGF and 15% — €300,000 — funded by the Flemish Public Employment Service (VDAB).

Belgian authorities began providing support in February 2025, immediately after the bankruptcy, and the EGF can cover costs retroactively.

Approval and track record

The proposal must be approved by the European Parliament and the Council before the funds can be mobilised, requiring a simple majority in Parliament and a qualified majority among EU member states in the Council, according to the statement.

The EGF has been used in 186 cases since 2007, with €727 million allocated to help more than 181,000 people in 20 EU member states.

More than eight in ten dismissed workers — 81% — found a new job within 18 months of receiving EGF support, according to the latest biennial EGF activity report cited in the statement.