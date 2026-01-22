EU Parliament kills censure motion against Commission over Mercosur deal

Credit: European Parliament

A motion of no confidence in the European Commission, linked to opposition to the EU–Mercosur trade agreement, was rejected by the European Parliament on Tuesday.

The motion, tabled by the Patriots for Europe political group, received 165 votes in favour and 390 against, with 10 abstentions, the parliamentary press service report.

The vote followed a plenary debate with Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič on Monday 19 January.

Background to the motion

The Patriots for Europe group brought forward the no-confidence motion contesting the EU–Mercosur trade agreement, which member states approved on 9 January and which was signed on 17 January in Paraguay.

A motion of censure against the Commission can be submitted if it is backed by at least one-tenth of all MEPs — currently 72 — and adoption requires a roll-call vote and a two-thirds majority of votes cast representing a majority of all MEPs.