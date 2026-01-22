EU Parliament denounces Iranian regime over 'brutal repression of protesters'

Credit: Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch on X

The European Parliament has called on Iran’s authorities to stop violence against peaceful protesters, halt executions and end what it described as the murder and repression of civilians.

The demands were set out in a resolution adopted by 562 votes in favour, nine against and 57 abstentions, the parliamentary press service informed in a release on Thursday.

The European Parliament also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of protesters, human rights defenders and journalists who are currently under arrest.

The MEPs said they were alarmed by what they described as the murder of “thousands” of protesters, adding that this signalled a shift in how dissent is suppressed in Iran.

The Parliament also urged the EU Council to fully designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — including the Basij militia and the Quds Force — as terrorist organisations.

The resolution called for an expansion and stricter enforcement of EU restrictive measures such as asset freezes and visa bans, and welcomed recent US sanctions.

Internet shutdowns and UN access

The resolution condemned efforts to censor protests through internet shutdowns and called on the EU and member states to increase technical and financial support for tools that help people bypass censorship, as well as protection against cyber and information manipulation.

The MEPs reiterated a call for Iran to grant “immediate and unhindered access” to a UN-mandated fact-finding mission, which Parliament said was tasked with addressing alleged grave crimes under international law, including murder, torture, rape and enforced disappearances.

The European Parliament also called for intensified diplomatic engagement, including an enhanced EU presence, to provide protection and humanitarian assistance to individuals at risk.

It added that any normalisation of relations with Iran could only follow the unconditional release of political prisoners and “genuine progress toward democracy and the rule of law”, and noted that Parliament President Roberta Metsola has barred representatives of the Iranian regime from entering European Parliament premises.