Renew Europe praises EU Parliament vote to tackle medicine shortages

Credit: Unsplash.com

The Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament has welcomed Wednesday's vote in which the MEPs backed a position on tackling medicine shortages, including plans for joint purchasing, more EU-based drug manufacturing and cross-border redistribution.

The position sets out the Parliament’s approach ahead of negotiations with EU member states, the Renew Europe said in a statement on Wednesday.

One element is joint procurement, which would allow countries to buy medicines together to increase bargaining power on price and supply, it added.

Another is “strategic investments” to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing inside the EU, with the aim of reducing reliance on suppliers outside the bloc.

A third element is redistribution systems to move medicines between countries so patients can access treatments regardless of where they live.

Renew Europe said it helped ensure that contraceptives and abortion medicines are included in the scope of the legislation.

Monitoring shortages and crisis preparedness

The Parliament position also includes stronger monitoring and early-warning systems intended to detect shortages before they affect pharmacies and hospitals.

It also refers to improved crisis preparedness and more flexible public procurement — the process by which public authorities purchase goods and services — to help keep supplies stable during disruptions, according to the statement.

Renew Europe said it voted in favour of the framework for strengthening the availability and security of supply of critical medicinal products.