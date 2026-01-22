MEPs condemn threats to Lithuanian media independence

Credit: Unsplash.com

The MEPs have backed a Renew Europe-led European Parliament resolution condemning attempts to undermine the independence of Lithuania’s public broadcaster, LRT, and calling on the European Commission to act to protect media freedom.

The resolution cites what it describes as a pattern of political pressure on LRT, including freezing and cutting its funding, the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

It also points to legislative proposals that would weaken safeguards around dismissing LRT’s Director General, alongside accelerated law-making procedures that bypass public scrutiny, Renew Europe added.

An official national audit found LRT had fulfilled its public service mission and managed public funds responsibly.

European Media Freedom Act referenced

The resolution recalls the European Media Freedom Act — an EU law that sets safeguards intended to limit political interference in how media organisations are run and funded — and urges the Commission to assess whether recent developments in Lithuania breach EU law.

Renew Europe said the resolution expresses solidarity with Lithuanian journalists and civil society, citing mass mobilisation in defence of LRT.