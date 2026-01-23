Recent graduates in EU reach 82.3% employment rate

Credit: Unsplash.com

Recent graduates aged 20 to 34 across the EU had an average employment rate of 82.3% in 2024.

At the same time, 10.9% of young men and 7.7% of young women were classed as early leavers from education and training in 2024, meaning they had completed no more than lower secondary education, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Among people aged 20 to 24, 84.3% had attained at least an intermediate level of education in 2024.

It also found that 15% of unemployed adults aged 25 to 64 had taken part in learning recently in 2024, using “learning” to refer to education or training activities linked to skills development.

New publication on education and training

The figures were published alongside an online overview, “Education and training in the EU — facts and figures”, which compiles recent EU data on education and training.

The online publication covers participation in education, learning mobility — studying or training in another country — as well as education staff, education finance and language learning, it added.