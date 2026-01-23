Uganda election draws EU’s criticism over arrests, internet shutdown

Credit: Unpslash.com

The European Union has issued stark criticism of Uganda after taking note of official results from the country's Electoral Commission stating that President Yoweri Museveni had been re-elected.

Concerns raised by the AU–COMESA–IGAD Election Observation Mission were shared by the EU, including an “uneven playing field” ahead of the vote, arbitrary arrests of civil society actors and an internet shutdown, the European External Action Service (EEAS) stated on Friday.

The AU–COMESA–IGAD mission refers to a joint election observation group involving the African Union (AU), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The EU said it regretted pre- and post-electoral violence and threats, including against opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine.

Partnership and next steps

All parties were urged to exercise restraint, and Uganda’s authorities were called on to ensure the safety of all political actors, it added.

The EU said it valued its long-standing partnership with Uganda and expected to continue engaging with the Ugandan Government, civil society and the private sector on the basis of shared interests and mutual respect.