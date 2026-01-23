European health security boosted by new resource for partner nations

Credit: Unsplash.com

Europe’s disease prevention agency has launched a new online page summarising work to strengthen health security cooperation with EU candidate and potential candidate countries and neighbouring partner countries.

The page brings together key milestones, activities and collaborative efforts carried out under a health security initiative, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Friday.

The new resource is intended to provide an accessible overview of work focused on preparedness, cooperation and resilience in health security, covering EU candidate and potential candidate countries and European Neighbourhood Policy partner countries.

The work reflects collaboration between the ECDC, partner countries and the European Commission, in support of shared health security priorities.

Record of work and resource for cooperation

The page will continue to serve as a record of achievements and lessons learned, and as a resource for people involved in health security cooperation at EU and international level, according to the statement.

Partners and stakeholders have been invited to explore the page and revisit initiatives and partnerships linked to strengthening health security across Europe’s neighbourhood regions.