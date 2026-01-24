'We will build a Union where everyone has a fair chance to reach their full potential,' Lahbib says

Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, presented the anti-racism strategy, credit: EU

The European Commission adopted this week its new anti-racism strategy calling for a Europe free from all forms of racism and discrimination of minority groups.

The strategy focuses on combatting anti-Black racism, antigypsyism, antisemitism, anti-Asian racism and anti-Muslim hatred (islamophobia). According to the Commission, the EU has made significant progress in tackling racism since the previous anti-racism action plan. As previously reported, that plan was presented in September 2020 and covered five years (2020- 2025).

In 2020, the Commission committed to undertake an assessment of the existing legal framework to determine how to improve implementation. One important piece of legislation is the Framework Decision on combating racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law. Member States were encouraged to adopt national action plans against racism and racial discrimination by the end of 2022.

The Commission would also appoint a coordinator for anti-racism in addition to the current coordinators on combatting antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred. Internally, the Commission would increase diversity of EU staff by improving the representativeness of staff through measures targeting recruitment and selection.

Over the past five years, the EU has tackled barriers and mainstreamed anti-racism efforts throughout relevant EU policies. Despite this, the Commission admitted that much remains to be done. Racism against certain minority groups has even surged in recent years. The latest Eurobarometer reveals that a majority of citizens still view racial discrimination as a widespread issue in their countries.

At the press conference (20 January) presenting the strategy, Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said that she belongs to a second generation of immigrants in Belgium. The first language she came into contact with was Kabyle, a Berber language in Algeria. When her parents came to Belgium, French became her native tongue.

“Structural racism is at the heart of our strategy because it is more insidious and more destructive. Because it is found at every stage of life: from childcare to maternity, at school, in ghettoized neighbourhoods, and in the job market. It erects barriers, glass ceilings… It shatters hope and, ultimately, the social cohesion necessary for any healthy democratic society.”

We are all Europeans

“Open and inclusive societies are under pressure, from inside and outside Europe,” she added, referring indirectly to the Trump administration and the far-right, populist, anti-migration and anti-EU political partes it supports. Both Trump and his wife have European roots, she said in a jibe to Trump, who constantly is denigrating the EU and loathes its DEI – policies (diversity, equality, inclusion).

“This is precisely when Europe must stand firm. This is not the moment to whisper our values, but to act on them. Racism locks doors. Europe’s first-ever Anti-Racism Strategy is about opening them, choosing leadership over silence. We are drawing a clear line: no going backwards. We will defend diversity and inclusion, and build a Union where everyone has a fair chance to reach their full potential.”

Key actions in the strategy Assessment of the Racial Equality Directive from 2000

Strengthening legal framework to tackle hate speech and hate crime

Support to equality bodies in the Member States

Support to anti-racism civil society organisations

Awareness EU-wide raising campaign on equality

Improving the collection, analysis and use of data on equality

Joint project with UNESCO to strengthen anti-racism education

Partnering with companies through EU Diversity Charters

Council recommendation to fight housing exclusion and homelessness

Asked about the commitment to increase diversity in the EU institutions, Commissioner Lahbid replied that the Commission will lead by example. A first step will be to launch an internal survey. “We’ll do everything to attract people with different background.”

What main progress has been made since the first anti-racism action plan? Lahbid highlighted the adoption of national anti-racism plans as a concrete example of progress. In fact, less than half of the EU Member States have so far adopted dedicated plans. Some countries have mainstreamed anti-racism measures in other plans. Other countries are still in the process of preparing plans.

Eleven Member States (Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Finland and Sweden) have adopted a dedicated national action plan. Five countries (Luxemburg, Hungary, Austria, Romania, and Slovakia) have integrated anti-racism measures in other national action plans, e.g. on human rights or social integration.

Disaggregated equality data by characteristics such as racial, religious or ethnic origin is a sensitive issue in Member States. What exactly does the Commission expect of this action?

“It is a Member State competence to set up their own national data collection systems to monitor hate crimes, equality and non-discrimination, however such systems must be able to allow them to fulfil their national, EU and international reporting obligations,” an EU official replied.

“Among others, we’ll improve the reporting through coordination in the EU Subgroup on Equality Data (an expert group) and National Statistical Offices through the Eurostat Task Force on equality and non-discrimination to develop non-binding recommendations to collect and use equality data, including on racial or ethnic origin, by 2026.”

How will definitions of on-line hate speech be harmonised across legislation and codes of conducts? “The existing EU law framework on hate offences is based on the 2008 Framework Decision on combating racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law but its scope is limited to the grounds of racism and xenophobia.”

“There is unfortunately no legal basis to amend or revise the Framework Decision beyond racism and xenophobia but some Member States have added one or several protected grounds in their legislation. The Commission will explore the possibility to harmonise the definition of hate offences under article 83(1) of the TFEU treaty at least when committed online.”

Equality bodies in the Member States will be empowered to bring cases to national courts and the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for a preliminary ruling. Are they not already doing that?

“The competences of equality bodies differ by Member State. To harmonise their functions, powers and independence, the Commission proposed twos directive on binding, minimum standards for the national equality bodies in May 2024. The Member States are required to transpose the directives by June 2026.”

In areas such as improving equality data and addressing hate crime and hate speech, the new anti-racism strategy overlaps with other strategies such as the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism, EU Roma Strategic Frameworks and initiatives to combat islamophobia.

“The fight against antisemitism is part of our everyday commitment,” commented Commissioner Hadja Lahbib ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January. “We have a duty never to forget the darkest chapters of our history, but we also have a responsibility to confront antisemitism as it exists today, in all its modern forms."

“That is why antisemitism is explicitly addressed in our anti-racism strategy. We have zero tolerance for any form of racism. We will confront it wherever it appears, and we will remain unwavering in our commitment to our values.”

To make sure that the new strategy will deliver real change, the mandate for the Commission’s coordinator on combating racism, Michaela Moua, has been updated. She was appointed in 2021 after having worked as project leader in mainstreaming equality and non-discrimination in Finnish municipalities.

The first challenges she faced was to identify loopholes in EU’s anti-racism/anti-discrimination legislation, interact with minority groups and stakeholders to convey their concerns to the Commission, and coordinate EU’s anti-racism policy with the EU co-ordinators on combatting antisemitism respectively anti-Muslim hatred.

The new strategy is the Commission’s response to those challenges. All coordinators were consulted on the drafting of the new anti-racism strategy, a source in the Commission told The Brussels Times. “They are working jointly and coordinating their work on daily basis towards building a Union of Equality."