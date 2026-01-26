Progress in EU–Norway climate pact prompts push for wider cooperation

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU and Norway are moving to expand climate cooperation based on their Green Alliance.

Their representatives met in Brussels on 22 January 2026 to review progress under the EU–Norway Green Alliance and discuss further areas for cooperation, the European Commission announced on Friday.

Officials from European Commission departments and a delegation from Norwegian ministries took part in the annual implementation meeting at Norway House in Brussels.

The talks covered progress so far, domestic policy developments in both the EU and Norway, and possible next steps across the Alliance’s workstreams.

Cooperation discussed included international climate and environmental diplomacy, energy, clean industries, green shipping and aviation, research and innovation, deforestation-free supply chains, and climate-neutral and “smart” cities — a term typically used for cities using digital systems to manage services such as transport and energy more efficiently.

Next areas for cooperation

The EU and Norway also discussed options for closer cooperation on the external side of clean industrial policy and on multilateral climate and environmental negotiations and initiatives, the statement said.

The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the Green Alliance as a framework for cooperation beyond the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement.