EU seeks solutions as skill shortages threaten innovation, economic growth

Credit: Unsplash.com

Europe’s skills shortages in key sectors have prompted the European Commission to start work on a new European Strategy for Vocational Education and Training, with a public consultation open until 19 February 2026.

The EU’s ability to innovate and grow depends on having enough people with the right skills, but that shortages are creating a bottleneck in parts of the economy, the Commission declared in a release on Monday.

More than half of secondary learners in the EU take vocational pathways, but participation is still not high enough in areas linked to the green and digital transitions.

The Commission said the strategy is intended to modernise vocational education and training systems, make them more responsive to labour market needs, and ensure vocational routes are seen as an attractive, high-quality option for learners of all ages.

Consultation open to businesses, learners and training providers

The Commission has launched a “call for evidence” — a formal EU process for gathering views before drawing up policy — to collect input on barriers and potential solutions.

Businesses, public authorities, vocational education and training providers, social partners and learners are among those invited to submit feedback, the Commission said.

The consultation is open until 19 February 2026.