EESC urges EU to expand social fund as spending criteria face overhaul

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has called for a larger and more clearly defined European Social Fund within the EU’s next long-term budget period of 2028 – 2034.

The European Social Fund, an EU pot that finances projects such as training, employment support and social inclusion, should keep a distinct role as EU funding programmes are reorganised under a single strategic architecture, the Committee stated on Monday.

It said social spending under future National and Regional Partnership Plans should rise from 14% to 20%, with at least 14% specifically earmarked for the European Social Fund.

The EESC also called for a clearer definition of what qualifies as “social expenditure” to make spending more transparent and comparable across EU countries.

It said national and regional European Social Fund programmes should remain mandatory, so regional authorities, trade unions, employers and civil society groups can continue to set investment priorities based on local needs.

Partnership and where the money should go

Social partners and civil society organisations should be systematically consulted throughout the funding cycle and have mandatory voting rights on European Social Fund monitoring committees, the Committee said.

At least 1% of European Social Fund resources in every member state should be set aside to strengthen the administrative and organisational capacity of these groups at national and regional level.

To reduce overlaps between EU funds, the committee encouraged a “multi-fund approach” linking the European Social Fund with programmes such as the European Regional Development Fund, which supports regional infrastructure and economic development.

Member states should use part of their European Social Fund allocation to improve public administration capacity and coordination, after “administrative bottlenecks” in previous funding cycles.

On skills and employment, the EESC called for strengthened vocational training, adult learning and lifelong learning, plus more focus on STEM, green and digital skills, and more support for apprenticeships and school-to-work transitions.

At least 20% of European Social Fund resources should support the reinforced Youth Guarantee and “quality youth employment measures”, it added, referring to an EU initiative intended to help young people into work, education or training.

For social inclusion, the committee said the share of European Social Fund allocations in this area should increase from 25% to 30%, alongside support for work-life balance services, home-based care for older people and people with disabilities, and mental and physical health.

The Committee also said European Social Fund-funded actions must respect gender equality, the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.