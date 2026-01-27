EU spacecraft, space transport exports exceeded €2b in 2023

Tuesday 27 January 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU exports of spacecraft and space transport services totalled €2.205 billion in 2023, compared with €628 million of imports.

Exports of spacecraft, launch vehicles and space transport services to non-EU countries peaked at €3.718 billion in 2012, before falling to €1.513 billion by 2016, Eurostat informed in a release on Tuesday.

They rose again to €2.277 billion in 2017, then declined between 2019 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching €1.352 billion in 2020.

Exports rebounded to €2.547 billion in 2022 — the highest level since 2012 — before easing in 2023.

Imports from outside the EU reached their highest levels in 2015 at €1.715 billion and again in 2017 at €1.816 billion, before dropping between 2019 and 2021 and partially recovering in 2022.

Intra-EU trade for these products and services was €55 million in 2023, the lowest level since 2010.

Trade of spacecraft, launch vehicles and space transport services in the EU, 2010-2023 (million €). Line chart for exports, imports and extra-EU trade. Link to special extraction below.

Spacecraft trade and production

For spacecraft alone, exports peaked at €2.356 billion in 2012 and stood at €1.726 billion in 2023, Eurostat said.

Imports of spacecraft were highest between 2015 and 2018 — ranging from €588 million to €714 million — but fell to €194 million in 2023.

Intra-EU trade in spacecraft declined from €746 million in 2010 to €22 million in 2023, after reaching €1.197 billion in 2012.

EU spacecraft production rose from €4.5 billion in 2010 to €6.0 billion between 2016 and 2019, before dropping to €3.0 billion in 2023.

The figures were published alongside the 18th European Space Conference in Brussels on 27 and 28 January 2026.

Production and trade of spacecraft and launch vehicles in the EU, 2010-2023 (€ million). Line chart for production, exports, imports and intra-EU trade. Link to special extraction below.

