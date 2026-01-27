Montenegro closes 13th EU accession chapter but faces challenges ahead

Credit: Unsplash.com

Montenegro has provisionally closed another part of its European Union accession talks, with negotiators agreeing to close Chapter 32 on financial control at the 25th meeting of the Accession Conference.

The closure brings the total number of chapters provisionally closed in Montenegro’s accession negotiations to 13, the European Commission announced on Monday.

All 33 negotiating chapters have now been opened, with 13 provisionally closed following the latest meeting.

“The EU may, if necessary, return to this chapter at an appropriate moment,” the statement said.

Chapters 3, 4, 6, 11 and 13 had already been provisionally closed at the previous Accession Conference on 16 December 2025.

What ‘provisional closure’ means

Agreements reached on individual chapters — even partial ones — are not considered final until an overall agreement is reached across all chapters, under the negotiating principles endorsed by the Accession Conference.

Progress on aligning with and implementing the EU acquis — the body of EU law — will continue to be monitored throughout the negotiations.

The EU delegation was led by Marilena Raouna, Cyprus’s Deputy Minister for European Affairs, on behalf of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, with Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos also taking part.

Montenegro’s delegation was led by Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, it added.