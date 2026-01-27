EU launches expert group to tackle child sexual abuse prevention gaps

EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner at the launch event. Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has launched an expert group — the Network for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse.

The group was officially launched by the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, during a keynote speech at an event in Brussels on 12 and 13 January, the Commission announced on Monday.

It said setting up the Prevention Network as an official expert group is part of an EU strategy published in 2020 for tackling child sexual abuse.

The Network will focus on sharing best practices, informing research, and supporting the development and implementation of prevention measures to protect children.

Around 110 people attended the launch event, including members of the Network and other stakeholders from civil society, industry and law enforcement agencies.

What the new EU expert group will do

The event marked the start of the expert group’s work and brought together practitioners, policymakers and experts to discuss approaches and identify concrete ways to strengthen prevention measures in different settings, according to the Commission.