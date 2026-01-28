Wednesday 28 January 2026
Arable land prices surge across EU, revealing stark national inequalities

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
The average price of arable land in the EU rose to an estimated €15,224 per hectare in 2024, up 6.1% from 2023.

Average annual rent for arable land and permanent grassland also increased, reaching an estimated €295 per hectare in 2024, up 6.4% from €277 a year earlier, Eurostat revealed on Wednesday.

Among the EU countries with available data, Malta recorded the highest average arable land price at €201,263 per hectare, followed by the Netherlands at €96,608 and Portugal at €76,556.

The lowest average arable land prices were in Latvia at €4,825 per hectare, Lithuania at €5,590 and Slovakia at €5,823.

Rents vary widely across the EU

Renting arable land was most expensive in the Netherlands, where it averaged €941 per hectare per year, followed by Denmark at €580 and Greece at €509.

The lowest average rents were recorded in Slovakia at €69 per hectare per year, Croatia at €76 and Malta at €92.

