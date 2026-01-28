EU agri-food surplus shrinks by €13.1b as imports stay costly

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU agri-food trade recorded a surplus of €46.1 billion between January and November 2025, down €13.1 billion on the same period in 2024 as import prices stayed high.

The surplus for November 2025 fell to €4.1 billion, a 35% drop from October and 22% lower than November 2024, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

EU agri-food exports totalled €19.7 billion in November, down 10% from October and down 2% year on year.

Exports for the first 11 months of 2025 reached €219.2 billion, up €2.8 billion — or 1% — compared with the same period in 2024.

Higher prices for cocoa-based products and coffee continued to support export values, while cereal exports kept falling because overall volumes were lower.

Imports push up the bill

EU agri-food imports were €15.6 billion in November, up 1% on both the previous month and a year earlier, according to the Commission.

From January to November, imports totalled €173.1 billion, a rise of €15.9 billion — or 10% — compared with the same period in 2024.