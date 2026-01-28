Regional focus urged for post-2028 EU budget amid Single Market reforms

Credit: European Committee of the Regions

The European Committee of the Regions has declared that Europe’s competitiveness can only be boosted if post-2028 EU investment plans reflect the strengths of different regions and cities across the bloc.

Members of the European Committee of the Regions’ Commission for Economic Policy (ECON) backed the creation of a European Competitiveness Fund in 2028 as part of the EU’s next seven-year budget for 2028–2034, while calling for what it described as a “place-based approach” that takes local and regional circumstances into account.

Local and regional authorities should be involved not only as recipients of EU money but also as coordinators and testing grounds for regional innovation ecosystems that connect universities, research centres, businesses and civil society, the Committee of the Regions said in its statement.

The draft opinion also stated plans to merge 14 existing EU funding programmes into the new fund should take account of lessons learned from implementation at local and regional level.

“For a European Competitiveness Fund to deliver real impact, it must be firmly anchored in local and regional realities,” said Pehr Granfalk, the rapporteur for the opinion and a member of Solna Municipal Council in Sweden.

The draft opinion on the European Competitiveness Fund is due to go to the Committee of the Regions’ plenary session for adoption in March.

Single Market programme and customs plans

ECON members also adopted a draft opinion on the proposed Single Market and Customs Programme for 2028–2034, saying local and regional authorities should be systematically involved in implementing and enforcing single market rules, particularly in border and peripheral regions.

The single market is the EU’s system for allowing goods, services, people and capital to move more freely between member states.

Members also said the EU’s Cohesion Policy — the bloc’s investment programme aimed at reducing regional disparities — is fundamental to the proper functioning of the single market.

“At a time of geopolitical fragility, the Single Market and Customs Programme is a strategic anchor for Europe’s economic strength and resilience,” said Emma Blain, the rapporteur for the opinion and a member of Dublin City Council.

The draft opinion on the Single Market and Customs Programme is scheduled for adoption at the Committee of the Regions’ plenary session in May.