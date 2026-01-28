EU poised to slash steel import quotas, bans Russian, Belarusian steel

Credit: Unsplash.com

MEPs on the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee have backed plans to cut the amount of steel that can be imported into the EU without tariffs and to ban steel imports from Russia and Belarus.

The committee adopted its position on a proposed regulation by 36 votes to two, with five abstentions, the parliamentary press service announced on Tuesday.

The measure is intended to replace existing global steel safeguards that have applied since 2018 and are due to expire on 30 June 2026 under World Trade Organisation rules.

Under the text agreed by MEPs, tariff-free import quotas would be reduced to 18.3 million tonnes a year — 47% lower than the 2024 steel quotas.

Imports above the quota, and steel goods not covered by the quota, would face a 50% customs duty.

The draft also seeks to strengthen traceability by setting out what evidence importers must provide about the origin of their steel.

MEPs also asked the European Commission to monitor the regulation’s impact and to assess whether the list of products covered should be amended.

Ban on Russian and Belarusian steel

The legislation would prohibit all steel imports from Russia and Belarus, adding steel to an existing list of goods facing restrictions from the two countries, the European Parliament said.

After the vote, the committee’s rapporteur Karin Karlsbro said MEPs had supported “continued tariff-free trade with Ukraine” and opposed Russian steel imports into the EU.

The committee also approved a decision to begin negotiations with EU member states in the Council, with the aim of reaching an agreement on the final text in spring.