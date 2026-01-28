OPCW implicates Syrian air force as EU condemns chemical weapon attacks

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU has condemned chemical weapon attacks as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found Syrian Arab Air Force helicopter released a cylinder containing chlorine gas in Kafr Zeita on 1 October 2016, injuring 35 named people and affecting dozens more.

The OPCW said in a report issued on 20 January 2026 that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” the attack was carried out by the Syrian Arab Air Force.

The European Union denounced the use of chemical weapons “by anyone — be it a State or a non-State actor — anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances”, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chemical weapons use violates international law and can amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the EU statement added.

EU says it may consider further measures

The EU said it recognised the role of Syria’s Transitional Authorities in facilitating OPCW investigations, according to the same remarks.

It also stated it remained committed to supporting the OPCW politically and financially to help ensure accountability for those responsible for chemical weapons use in Syria and elsewhere.

The EU has already imposed restrictive measures on officials and scientists linked to the al-Assad regime over the development and use of chemical weapons, and said it was ready to consider further measures following the new OPCW findings.

The EU reiterated its support for the OPCW and said it had “full confidence” in the objectivity, impartiality and independence of the organisation’s Technical Secretariat and its Investigation and Identification Team.