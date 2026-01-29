EU sends €153m aid to Ukraine, Moldova amid freezing winter, Russian attacks

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has announced €153 million in emergency aid for Ukraine and refugee-hosting Moldova as millions of Ukrainians face freezing temperatures without power following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The package includes an initial €145 million for humanitarian support inside Ukraine, covering protection assistance, shelter, food, cash support, psychosocial help, and access to water and health services, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

A further €8 million will go to Moldova to support efforts to host Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war.

The Commission said people in Ukraine continue to face daily civilian casualties, widespread infrastructure destruction and mass displacement, alongside power outages linked to continued strikes on energy facilities.

Alongside the funding, the EU has delivered 447 power generators worth €3.7 million this week to help restore electricity to hospitals, shelters and other critical services.

Another 500 generators are now being deployed from rescEU strategic reserves — EU stockpiles used for emergency response.

Funding and generators as winter needs rise

Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said millions of Ukrainians were facing below-freezing temperatures without power or heat, and confirmed the €153 million in new humanitarian aid and “an additional 947 generators deployed this month.”

The EU has provided humanitarian aid in Ukraine since conflict began in 2014 and has operated across the country, including in hard-to-reach areas near frontlines in eastern and southern regions.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Commission has allocated more than €1.4 billion for humanitarian aid programmes in Ukraine and Moldova.