Cities in Italy, Portugal, Spain named 2026 European capitals of small retail

Credit: Unsplash.com

Silandro/Schlanders in Italy, Caldas da Rainha in Portugal and Barcelona in Spain have been named the 2026 European Capitals of Small Retail.

The awards recognise small, medium and large cities for policies supporting small retailers and “vibrant city centres” in four areas — sustainability, entrepreneurship and community engagement, digitalisation, and urban vitality, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The three winners were selected from 28 cities in 13 countries that applied.

Nine other cities were chosen as finalists and will take part in an exchange programme linking local authorities, businesses and small retailers.

What the scheme is and how it started

The European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné said: “Small retail is central to the economic and social fabric of our cities.”

The initiative was proposed by the European Parliament following a citizens’ petition.