Nearly 10% of EU population faces heating struggles

Credit: Unsplash.com

In 2024, 9.2% of people in the EU said they were unable to keep their home adequately warm, down 1.4 percentage points from 2023.

The highest shares were recorded in Bulgaria and Greece, where 19.0% of the population reported being unable to keep their home warm enough, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Lithuania followed at 18.0%, with Spain next at 17.5%.

Finland reported the lowest share at 2.7%, while Poland and Slovenia were both at 3.3%.

Estonia and Luxembourg were next lowest, with 3.6% in each country.