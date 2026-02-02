EU slaps steep duties on Chinese candle imports after dumping probe

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of between 56% and 60% on imports of candles, tapers and similar products from China for five years.

The duties follow an investigation which found that Chinese candle imports were entering the EU at “dumped” prices — meaning sold below normal value — and that this was causing injury to EU producers, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday.

Around 9,000 people work in the EU candle industry across about 80 companies.

Market details

The EU candle market is estimated at about 620,000 tonnes, worth around €1.7 billion.

Imports account for about 170,000 tonnes of that total, including roughly 140,000 tonnes originating in China.

Candles are widely used for interior decoration — such as in candle holders and other decorative items — and for outdoor decorative purposes, the Commission noted.

The EU’s definitive measures were published in the EU’s Official Journal.