€160m EU-backed project aims to reverse wetlands decline across Spain

Credit: Unsplash.com

A €160 million EU-backed project to restore more than 26,000 hectares of wetlands across Spain has been launched under the LIFE programme.

The initiative, called LIFE HumedalES, has a total budget of €160 million, including nearly €30 million from the EU, the European Commission said.

It described the project as the largest LIFE project to date.

The work is set to cover 43 habitat types — including high-mountain lakes, inland wetlands, coastal lagoons and marshes — with the project also aiming to improve the conservation status of those habitats.

More than 40 stakeholders are involved, including public bodies, environmental and agriculture authorities, 14 regional governments, non-governmental organisations, and representatives from the agricultural and tourism sectors.

Why wetlands matter

Wetlands can store carbon, help prevent floods and droughts, and safeguard water resources, the Commission said, adding that they are home to a wide range of species including bats, beavers, otters and eagles.

Wetlands across Europe have been under pressure for decades and are disappearing, it said.

A recent Europe-wide study found that restoring wetlands strategically could reduce nitrogen pollution flowing into the sea and improve water quality with minimal impact on agriculture.

The project is linked to the EU’s Nature Restoration Regulation — a set of rules focused on repairing degraded ecosystems — and the LIFE programme, which has funded environmental projects for more than 30 years.