EU cloud computing use surges, adoption triples in a decade

More than half of EU enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, up from just under half in 2023.

Some 52.7% of enterprises paid for cloud services in 2025 — covering online access to software, computing power and data storage — a rise of 7.4 percentage points from 2023, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Use has nearly tripled since 2014, when 17.8% of enterprises reported paying for cloud computing.

Finland recorded the highest share of enterprises using paid cloud services in 2025 at 79.2%, followed by Italy at 75.6% and Malta at 74.9%.

At the other end of the scale, fewer than a quarter of enterprises used paid cloud services in Romania (24.9%), Greece (24.3%) and Bulgaria (17.8%).

Use increased in most EU countries between 2023 and 2025, with the largest rises recorded in Lithuania (+19.7 percentage points), Italy (+14.2) and France (+13.7).

E-mail and office tools top the list

Among enterprises that used paid cloud computing in 2025, the most common services were e-mail (85.2%), office software such as word processing and spreadsheets (71.7%), and file storage (71.5%), according to Eurostat.

Security software was used via paid cloud services by 65.5% of enterprises, while 58.2% used cloud-based finance or accounting software and 45.5% used hosting for their databases.

More specialised uses were less common, with 30.1% using cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software — systems that manage areas such as purchasing, production and logistics — while 28.2% paid for cloud computing power to run their own software.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software was used by 27.9% of enterprises and 26.1% used cloud platforms for developing, testing or deploying applications.