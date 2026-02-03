EU’s financial watchdog opens search for chair amid governance shake-up

Credit: Unsplash.com

Europe’s financial markets regulator ESMA has opened applications for its next chair, with the deadline set for 3 March 2026,

The European Securities and Markets Authority, based in Paris, said in a release on Tuesday the chair is a full-time, independent role leading the regulator’s strategic direction and representing it at senior institutional level.

The successful candidate will chair both ESMA’s Board of Supervisors and its Management Board, which oversee the authority’s governance and priorities, according to the announcement.

The chair’s listed duties include setting meeting agendas, preparing the work of the Board of Supervisors, acting as ESMA’s main external representative, and developing the authority’s long-term strategy.

The role also includes representing ESMA before the European Parliament in annual hearings on its performance.

Possible changes to ESMA’s governance

The chair will be expected to lead ESMA through potential changes linked to a European Commission legislative proposal on market integration and supervision, including possible adjustments to ESMA’s governance framework, the regulator said.