EU launches €800,000 project to reshape cities through architectural quality

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a call for tenders worth an estimated €800,000 to set up a peer-learning scheme for local and regional decision-makers on architecture and the built environment.

The scheme is designed to help cities and regions apply “architectural quality principles” in practice, bringing together officials and decision-makers working across architecture, the built environment, culture and heritage, spatial planning, and sustainable development, the Commission announced on Monday.

It will be linked to the New European Bauhaus — an EU initiative that promotes design and planning approaches focused on sustainability, inclusion and aesthetics — and will look at how these principles can be used in real-life settings.

Tender deadline and contract length

The contract is expected to run for up to 36 months, the Commission said.

Submissions are open until 24 February 2026 at 16:00 CET, with tender documents published on the EU Funding & Tenders Portal.