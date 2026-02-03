EU emissions trading system faces scrutiny as industries call for clearer rules

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission held a workshop on 29 January 2026 to review how the EU Emissions Trading System is working in practice for stationary installations such as industrial sites and power plants.

The EU Emissions Trading System, known as the ETS, is the bloc’s carbon pricing scheme that requires covered companies to account for their greenhouse gas emissions, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

More than 50 representatives from stationary installations across the EU took part, coming from sectors including chemicals, refineries, cement, pulp and paper, and glass.

Participants discussed day-to-day compliance issues, including how different parts of the system interact, such as monitoring, reporting and verification of emissions, as well as reporting activity levels and applying for free allocation of allowances.

Guidance and processes in focus

The workshop was used to identify areas where guidance, templates or implementation practices could be streamlined or more closely aligned across the EU, according to the Commission.

The Commission said the workshop’s findings will feed into its evaluation of the ETS and an upcoming revision of the ETS Directive — the EU law that sets the system’s rules.