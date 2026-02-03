EU launches free AI tool to streamline reporting across 30 languages

A new AI-based multilingual tool designed to generate activity reports and map reporting obligations has been launched by the EU.

The tool, called eReporting, has been developed by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation, the Commission announced on Monday.

It is available in more than 30 languages and is intended to help users produce reports and track what reporting duties apply to them “quickly and securely.”

The service complies with EU data protection rules, according to the same update.

Who can use it and how

eReporting is free for eligible users including public administrations, small and medium-sized enterprises, non-governmental organisations, academic users and Digital Europe projects, the Directorate-General for Translation said.

The tool can be accessed online via the European Commission’s language tools portal.