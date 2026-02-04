EU launches world's first voluntary carbon removal standards

Direct air carbon capture and storage project in Iceland. Credit: Gunnar Örn Árnason via Getty Images/European Commission

The European Commission has adopted the world’s first voluntary certification methodologies for activities that permanently remove carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere under its carbon removals and carbon farming (CRCF) Regulation.

The methodologies cover three types of permanent carbon removal: direct air capture with carbon storage (DACCS) — which captures CO₂ from the air and stores it — biogenic emissions capture with carbon storage (BioCCS) — which captures CO₂ from biomass-based processes and stores it — and biochar carbon removal (BCR), which locks carbon into a charcoal-like material added to soils, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

Projects using DACCS, BioCCS and biochar can now apply for EU certification under the framework.

The methodologies set out how a “tonne of removal” is counted, how permanence must be ensured, and how risks such as leakages and liabilities are addressed.

Wopke Hoekstra, the European Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, said the EU was “establishing clear, robust voluntary standards” on carbon removals.

Scrutiny period and further rules planned

The delegated regulation will be sent to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU for a two-month scrutiny period that can be extended by another two months, with publication in the Official Journal expected in early April if there are no objections, the Commission said.

Two further sets of certification methodologies are due to be adopted in 2026: one covering “carbon farming” activities such as agriculture, agroforestry, peatland rewetting and afforestation, and another covering carbon storage in bio-based construction products.

The Commission also announced it would set up an EU Buyers’ Club for permanent removals and carbon farming under the EU Bioeconomy Strategy.