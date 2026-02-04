EU unveils €1.7m fund to tackle maritime conflicts in key sea basins

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a new EU funding call offering co-funding of up to €1.7 million for projects that support cooperation on Maritime Spatial Planning between countries in the Atlantic and Black Sea.

The funding comes from the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF), the Commission reported on Tuesday.

Maritime Spatial Planning is the process of planning how sea areas are used, including for marine protection and human activities.

'Innovative solutions'

The call invites proposals to develop “innovative solutions” to challenges EU member states in the Atlantic and Black Sea may face when implementing, monitoring and revising their Maritime Spatial Plans.

Projects are expected to involve participants from different EU member states either within the same sea basin or across different sea basins, and proposals can cover a part or sub-region of the Atlantic and Black Sea.

One or two projects are expected to be funded.

Applications must be submitted by 15 April 2026 at 17:00 CEST.