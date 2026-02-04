EU’s 'Solidarity Lanes' handle 80% of Ukraine imports amid war’s toll

Credit: OpenVerse

EU-backed “Solidarity Lanes” carried about 80% of Ukraine’s imports and 80% of its non-agricultural exports in December 2025.

The transport routes were launched in May 2022 to move goods via rail, road and inland waterways after Russia’s full-scale invasion and the blockade of Ukrainian seaports, the European Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

Since May 2022, Ukraine has exported about 209 million tonnes of goods through the Solidarity Lanes, based on data from Ukrainian customs registers cited in the publication.

That total included an estimated 98 million tonnes of agricultural products — around 90 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related products — and about 111 million tonnes of non-agricultural goods such as ores and steel.

A combined 224 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds and related products were exported since May 2022 through the Solidarity Lanes (40%) and Black Sea ports (60%).

Imports and trade value

The Solidarity Lanes have also been used to import about 95 million tonnes of goods into Ukraine since May 2022, including fuel, vehicles, fertilisers, and military and humanitarian assistance.

The total value of trade via the routes since May 2022 is estimated at around €260 billion, including about €70 billion in Ukrainian exports and about €190 billion in imports to Ukraine.

In December 2025, the Solidarity Lanes carried about 20% of Ukrainian exports of grain, oilseeds and related products, while about 80% went through the Black Sea.

Between May and July 2022, the Solidarity Lanes were the only option for exporting Ukraine’s agricultural produce, before the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative restarted shipments in August 2022 and was later discontinued in July 2023 after Russia withdrew.