EU investigates hairdressing chemicals, standards after safety push

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety will assess recommendations from employers and unions on the safety of products used by hairdressers at work.

The committee — known as the SCCS — committed on 30 October 2025 to carrying out the assessment and has 15 months to issue its scientific advice, the Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

The recommendations were drawn up by Coiffure EU, representing employers, and UNI Europa, representing unions, and focus on how cosmetic products are assessed for risk when used frequently by hair professionals.

Work on safety measures in the sector has also included a new standard for hairdressers’ gloves, intended to help prevent chemical exposure and related skin conditions.

The organisation said the glove standard relates to a workforce of more than 1 million people employed in hairdressing salons across the EU.

Agreement and earlier steps

Coiffure EU and UNI Europa signed a European framework agreement on occupational health and safety in the hairdressing sector in 2016, the Commission said.

Commission services and the two social partners agreed an action plan in 2019 to support implementation of the agreement.

The Commission later published sector-specific guidelines to support the agreement’s practical use by workers and employers in hairdressing, including micro and small businesses.

The Commission has also co-financed two social dialogue projects to support work linked to the action plan, dated 2019 and 2023.