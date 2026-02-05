Battery tech firm secures €24m EIB financing as operators face growing strain

Credit: European Investment Bank

TWAICE, a Munich-based battery analytics company, has secured €24 million in long-term venture debt financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the EU’s InvestEU programme.

The funding will be used to accelerate product development and expand customer deployments globally, as demand grows for software that helps operators manage battery energy storage systems and electric vehicle batteries, EIB announced on Thursday.

TWAICE’s platform uses predictive analytics — software that analyses real-time and historical data to anticipate issues — to help battery operators forecast degradation, optimise performance and extend battery life.

“This long-term financing from the European Investment Bank helps us accelerate the growth we’re already seeing in our business,” said Dr Stephan Rohr, co-chief executive of TWAICE.

EIB vice-president Nicola Beer said batteries are used to power electric mobility and to stabilise electricity grids as more renewable power is added.

Growing use of battery storage

Demand for battery energy storage systems is increasing as solar and wind generation expand, creating operational challenges for teams managing more assets with limited resources, the EIB said.

In results from TWAICE’s BESS Pros Survey, 45% of operators said they experience unexpected on-site issues at least monthly.

TWAICE stated its battery energy storage systems business nearly tripled in 2025.

Across its customer deployments, TWAICE said it has delivered an average 5% improvement in recoverable energy and reduced analyst time per asset by 80% — 90% through automated reporting and workflows.

The European Investment Bank is the EU’s long-term financing institution, owned by its member states, and it signed €100 billion of new financing in 2025.