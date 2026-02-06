EU’s ski, snowboard industry hit by double-digit production, trade drops

Credit: Openverse

EU countries produced 4.4 million pairs of skis and snowboards in 2024, down 19% on 2023.

Almost 40% of the EU’s ski and snowboard output — about 1.7 million pairs — was made in Austria, Eurostat revealed on Friday.

Around 2.0 million pairs were exported from the EU to non-EU countries in 2024, a 19% fall compared with 2023.

Imports into the EU totalled 1.2 million pairs, down 35% year on year.

Austria leads EU trade in skis and snowboards

Austria exported 0.9 million pairs of skis and snowboards to non-EU countries, the highest figure among EU member states, followed by France with 0.3 million and Germany with 0.2 million, Eurostat reported.

Austria was also the biggest importer, bringing in 0.7 million pairs, ahead of Germany on 0.2 million and France on 0.1 million.

The United States was the largest destination for EU ski and snowboard exports, receiving 0.7 million pairs — 38% of extra-EU exports — followed by Switzerland with 0.3 million (14%) and Canada with 0.2 million (11%).

Imports from outside the EU came mainly from Ukraine and China at 0.4 million pairs each — 38% apiece — followed by Taiwan with 82,000 (8%) and Switzerland with 56,000 (5%).