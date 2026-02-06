EU reaffirms Turkey's candidate status despite lingering tensions

Credit: Unsplash.com

Turkey and the European Commission held talks in Ankara on 6 February 2026, with both sides reaffirming Turkey’s status as an EU candidate country and describing the relationship as strategically valuable for regional stability and economic resilience.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said recent engagement included five high-level dialogues over the past year, continued EU support for Turkey’s efforts to host refugees, and easier access to Schengen multiple-entry visas for Turkish citizens, the two officials informed in a joint statement.

Fidan called for outstanding “blockages” in bilateral relations to be overcome and for a broader, institutional framework for cooperation.

The two sides also said they wanted closer coordination on a regional “Connectivity Agenda” — cooperation covering energy, transport, digitalisation and trade — focused on the Black Sea, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Customs Union, investment and visas

Fidan said there was growing urgency to update the EU–Turkey Customs Union, citing shifting global trade conditions, supply chain vulnerabilities, and green and digital transitions.

Both parties stated they would continue work to improve how the existing Customs Union operates and to pave the way for its modernisation.

They also welcomed the gradual resumption of European Investment Bank operations in Turkey and said they intended to strengthen cooperation with the bank on innovation-led and sustainable projects in Turkey and neighbouring regions.

The statement said both sides welcomed the Commission decision facilitating multiple-entry visas for Turkish citizens and referred to the ongoing Visa Liberalisation Dialogue, alongside cooperation on security and migration.

Kos declared dialogue on the rule of law and democratic standards remained an integral part of EU–Turkey relations, and welcomed Turkey’s engagement in an informal UN process on Cyprus.

She also referred to the importance of preventing the circumvention of EU sanctions by all states.

Kos marked the commemoration of the 2023 earthquakes, and the EU reiterated its solidarity with Turkey, including EUR 1 billion in emergency and reconstruction support provided by the bloc.