EU commits €123.3m to tackle rising crises in Latin America, Caribbean

Credit: International Organization for Migration/European Commission

The EU will provide €123.3 million in humanitarian aid for Latin America and the Caribbean this year.

The funding is intended to deliver emergency assistance to people described as most vulnerable across the region, with part of the money also set aside for disaster preparedness and response because of exposure to natural hazards, the European Commission said on Friday.

Some €52 million of the total will go towards relief for Venezuelan people in need across the region and the communities hosting them.

Colombia is set to receive €17 million, mostly to support people affected by armed conflict and those displaced in border areas.

Funding breakdown across the region

More than €16.3 million has been allocated for the rest of South America to support disaster preparedness and responses to humanitarian crises, the Commission said.

In the Caribbean, €23 million will be used to address the humanitarian impact of escalating armed violence in Haiti, with the aim of helping affected people meet urgent needs.

A further €4 million has been allocated to the rest of the Caribbean, with a focus on the humanitarian situation in Cuba and the Dominican Republic and in countries hosting refugees and asylum seekers.

Central America and Mexico will receive €11 million to support vulnerable people affected by violence, forced displacement and food insecurity.