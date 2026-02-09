EU condemns Hong Kong prison sentence for media mogul Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai in 2019. Credit: Office of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The European Union has criticised a 20-year prison sentence handed to British citizen and media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai by Hong Kong’s High Court on 9 February 2026, calling for his immediate release.

The EU said it “deplores” the length of the sentence and urged Lai’s “immediate and unconditional release”, citing his age and health condition, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported in a statement on Monday.

It described Lai’s prosecution — along with cases involving former executives and journalists from the now-closed Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily — as “politically motivated.”

Press freedom concerns raised

The prosecution has harmed Hong Kong’s reputation, the EU said.

Hong Kong authorities were urged to restore confidence in press freedom and to stop prosecuting journalists.